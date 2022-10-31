Deadly shooting linked to attempted carjacking, DUI suspect

A series of crimes in two counties over the weekend is being investigated in a deadly shooting in Boulder County. The series of incidents began about 12:15 a.m. Sunday when a deputy with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office tried to pull over a vehicle that he suspected of DUI.

Boulder County

That vehicle eluded the deputy in the Berthoud area and was last seen traveling southbound on Highway 287 near Highway 56 when the deputy stopped the pursuit.

About 15 minutes later, the Boulder County dispatch received a report of a suspicious vehicle that was disabled in the roadway in the area of Highway 287 at Yellowstone Road in unincorporated Boulder County. It was also reported that people were seen running away from the vehicle.

About 10 minutes later, Boulder County dispatch received a call from a hospital in Longmont notifying investigators that they were treating a patient with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, a 21-year-old female from the Denver metro area, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Deputies and investigators from the Boulder and Larimer county sheriff's offices worked together and responded to investigate. When they arrived on scene at Highway 287 and Yellowstone Road, they were joined by SWAT from both counties. They started searching for the suspects from the vehicle that had been abandoned in the roadway.

The four suspects were quickly located in a camper trailer parked on a residential property in the immediate area and the two males and two females were taken into custody. They were transported to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office for interrogation.

Investigators determined that the victim does not appear to be connected to the suspects. It is believed that she was a passenger in the vehicle being driven by her mother and they happened across the suspect's vehicle as it came to a stop near the intersection of Highway 287 and Yellowstone Road.

The suspects got out of their disabled vehicle and one of the suspects shot at the victim's vehicle with a handgun, striking the victim. Investigators believe the primary suspect, Martin Cerda, had shot at the victim's vehicle in an attempt to carjack them.

Three of the individuals were arrested and transported to jail.

Cerda, 23, of the Greeley area, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, vehicular eluding, possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Adriana Vargas, 24, of the Greeley area, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, several outstanding arrest warrants not associated with this investigation.

Marissa Ruiz, 24, of the Greeley area, was arrested for several outstanding warrants out of Weld County, Colorado, that are not associated to this investigation.