Rollover crash on I-225 exit ramp in Denver kills 2, police say

Two people were killed when a car crashed off the side of the exit ramp from Interstate 225 to Interstate 25, according to Denver police.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday and closed the exit ramp for hours, but it has since reopened. Traffic camera footage from the Colorado Department of Transportation showed a car on its roof under the exit ramp overpass.

Few details were available as of Sunday afternoon, and Denver police said they were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

It also wasn't clear how many people were in the car beyond the two who were killed. They'll be identified by the coroner's office at a later date.

