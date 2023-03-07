Watch CBS News
Deadly Greeley police shooting referred to grand jury

By CBSColorado.com Staff

A deadly police shooting that happened almost four months ago is being referred to a grand jury to determine if an officer who shot and killed an allegedly armed man will face criminal charges.

The shooting happened on Nov. 8, 2022 in the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park. The Greeley Police Department say they shot and killed a 33-year-old man that "attempted to exit the trailer towards multiple officers armed" with a knife.

Over the course of three hours, police say they tried negotiating with the man, who they said had several active arrest warrants and used "less lethal munitions."

The man then "attempted to exit the trailer towards multiple officers armed with the weapon," the department said, which prompted one officer to shoot at the man several times, hitting him. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said no one else was injured in the shooting. 

Under Colorado state law, grand jury proceedings are not open to the public.

A request for more information about that shooting from Greeley police and the Weld County Coroner's Office is pending.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 2:37 PM

