Greeley police shoot and kill a man they say approached officers with a knife

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A Greeley police officer shot and killed a man who, police say, tried to leave his mobile home with a knife toward officers.

The department said in a statement Tuesday that they attempted to arrest the man, who has not yet been identified, for several warrants.

Officers went to the 33-year-old man's home in the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The department said they went to arrest the man for those warrants, but he grabbed a knife and barricaded himself inside.

Over the course of three hours, police say they tried negotiating with the man and used "less lethal munitions."

He then "attempted to exit the trailer towards multiple officers armed with the weapon," the department said, which prompted one officer to shoot at the man several times, hitting him. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

The identity of the suspect has not been released. 

First published on November 9, 2022 / 12:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

