1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Wheat Ridge crash

One person was killed in a two-car crash near West 44th Avenue and Kipling Street in Wheat Ridge on Monday morning. Two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Wheat Ridge police first reported the crash around 9:30 a.m. and said one person had died.\

The department shared an image of two pickup trucks -- a maroon Dodge Ram and a black Toyota Tundra -- severely damaged near the intersection with debris in the road.

A photo shared by Wheat Ridge police shows the aftermath of a deadly crash near West 44th Avenue and Kipling Street on the morning of Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. Wheat Ridge Police Department

The passenger of the Ram and the driver of the Tundra were injured. No one involved in the crash has been identified and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

As that investigation goes on, the intersection will remain closed and motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.