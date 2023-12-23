1 killed, 2 injured in Colorado house fire; Arson investigators on scene

An early morning house fire in Colorado killed one person and injured two others Saturday. Now local and federal arson investigators are at that home investigating the cause.

While fire officials have not yet determined the cause, they did tell nearby residents to expect a large presence of fire and law enforcement officials throughout the day. One person was found dead at the home in the 3100 block of Butternut Drive in Loveland, another was taken to the hospital with severe burns and a third victim was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, according to Loveland police.

While officials didn't indicate the exact address of the fire, the street where it occurred is a residential area off West 29th Street and Buchanan Avenue, west of the train tracks and north of Lake Loveland.

Loveland firefighters work to extinguish the flames in a deadly house fire in the 3100 block of Butternut Drive on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Loveland Fire Rescue Authority

Multiple agencies, including the ATF, Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Loveland Fire Rescue and Loveland Police Department, were at the scene Saturday.

Anyone with any information about the fire is being asked to call the Loveland Police Department tip line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.