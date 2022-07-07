Deadly arson suspect Kevin Bui accused of having drugs in Denver Jail

One of three teenagers charged with setting a house on fire that killed a Senegalese family of five is facing additional charges. Kevin Bui is accused of having drugs in the Denver Jail.

Bui, along with Gavin Seymour, both 16 at the time and a then 15-year-old male, are accused of starting the fire in August of 2020.

An infant, a toddler and three adults died in the blaze. A man, woman and child survived after jumping from the second story of the burning home.

When interviewed by law enforcement Bui admitted to the crime and told police why that particular house was targeted. He said he had been robbed of his phone in City Park. Using an app, Bui located his phone at the Truckee Street address, but the people who lived there had no ties to it.

Bui and Seymour face more than 60 charges of murder, attempted murder, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

Bui was supposed to enter a plea in court on Thursday morning. Instead, the court was told he faces a charge of having a controlled substance in jail.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies found blue baggies in Bui's socks when they responded to an overdose in his 8-man cell. Deputies also found another baggie in his pants. Both contained pills believed to be fentanyl.