Deadline approaching for Colorado water systems to qualify for PFAS settlement funds

Time is running out for Colorado water systems that want access to funds for testing and treatment from a significant PFAS settlement.

The nationwide settlement provides funding for water systems with verified PFAS testing data, but Community Bridge Services says many systems have not completed the required steps.

"Several Colorado water systems qualify for this settlement, but many are in danger of being excluded simply because the required retainer hasn't been signed," said Rachael Imhoff, who is assisting systems statewide with eligibility and documentation. "This is a time‑sensitive issue. If the retainer isn't completed by March 31, those systems will not receive their allocated funding."

The settlement funds provide financial support for testing and monitoring, treatment and remediation, and long-term compliance with federal PFAS standards.

Qualifying systems must submit the required documentation, including PFAS testing results, and sign a legal retainer before March 31, 2026, in order to receive settlement funds. Applicants should confirm that their system information is properly submitted before the deadline.

Imhoff says the retainer and testing are at no cost to them.

Applicants are encouraged to contact Imhoff immediately in order to complete the process before the March 31 cutoff. Water systems that miss the cutoff will not be included in the settlement distribution, Imhoff warned.