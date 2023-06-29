Horse's body found tied to telephone pole, Denver Animal Protection asks for tips

An investigation is being conducted by Denver Animal Protection after a horse was found dead a week ago just east of Denver International Airport. The agency is asking for tips from the public to help determine what happened.

The horse's body was found on June 23 in the 7200 block of North Hudson Mile Road. It had a cord around its hoof and it was tied to a telephone pole.

Photos of the horse were released by Denver Animal Protection to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, who put out a public notice about the case. If seeing the photos in any way might provide you with a way to help investigators, click here and here, but be warned they are disturbing to see. It was a brown and white gelding.

The Crime Stoppers bulletin says "DAP is seeking information about who owned the horse, when and by whom it was left at this location, and the cause of death."

People who think they can help with the investigation are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous.