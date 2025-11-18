Watch CBS News
Local News

DEA agents execute search warrant at warehouse in Denver metro area, possible hazmat situation

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

On Tuesday morning, Drug Enforcement Administration agents executed a search warrant at a warehouse in Adams County. Just after 7 a.m., agents arrived at the warehouse located in the 2200 block of E. 76th Avenue. 

morning-copter-frame-132497.jpg
DEA agents executed a search warrant at a warehouse in the 2200 block of E. 76th Avenue.  CBS

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, the search warrant was in regard to a "possible lab of some sort." Deputies said they were at the location to assist DEA agents. The sheriff's office said it may be a possible hazmat situation. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue