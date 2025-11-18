DEA agents execute search warrant at warehouse in Denver metro area, possible hazmat situation

On Tuesday morning, Drug Enforcement Administration agents executed a search warrant at a warehouse in Adams County. Just after 7 a.m., agents arrived at the warehouse located in the 2200 block of E. 76th Avenue.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, the search warrant was in regard to a "possible lab of some sort." Deputies said they were at the location to assist DEA agents. The sheriff's office said it may be a possible hazmat situation.