Colorado golfer Davis Bryant takes his game worldwide on the DP World Tour

Winning the Inspirato Colorado Open last year was a dream come true for Davis Bryant and the $100,000 winner's check wasn't bad either. It gave the former Colorado State University golfer the financial flexibility to try to take his game to a much bigger level.

"I played a bunch of mini-tour events last year and got some experience," said Bryant, who lives in Aurora. "I was fortunate to have some good success towards the end of the summer and then just wanted to give myself a chance to play at a higher level."

So Bryant bolted to Europe where he fired a final round 62 in qualifying school, finishing third overall and earning his tour card on the DP World Tour.

Davis Bryant of United States plays his second shot on the 6th hole during day six of the final stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School at Lakes Course, Infinitum on November 14, 2024 in Tarragona, Spain. Aitor Alcalde / Getty Images

"The 62 with no bogeys, 9 birdies, it was flawless," Bryant recalled. "I still kind of get the chills and smile when I think about that round of golf. It was remarkable."

And so began Bryant's worldwide golfing tour. It has taken the 25-year old to Mauritius, South Africa, Qatar, Kenya, India, the UAE, China, Turkey, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, Italy and Germany.

CBS Colorado's Eric Christensen asked Bryant what his favorite country on the tour has been.

"Turkey was pretty sweet," Bryant said.

"What's the strangest food you've eaten?" Christensen asked.

"Anything in China unfortunately was questionable," he replied.

CBS Colorado's Eric Christensen interviews Davis Bryant. CBS

"Can you say 'birdie' in any other language?" Christensen asked.

"I've learned zero words in any other languages," Bryant said.

Christensen caught up with Davis on one of his recent visits back home. He love being back home and does admit to feeling homesick at times. But that doesn't mean he doesn't like life overseas.

"I love it over there," Bryant exclaimed. "I love to travel. I loved to travel before I started doing this and every new stamp I get in my passport is fascinating."

Understandably, Bryant struggled at first on the DP World Tour but has recently hit his stride. Back-to-back top 10 finishes have him in position to earn his tour card again next year.

"Ideally I'd love to do this for the next 2, 3, 4 years and if I have the opportunity and get my game to where I know I can get it to and have the chance to come back and play on the PGA Tour, that would be awesome," said Bryant.

"To be able to spend a week in a place and get a glimpse of what life is like with the food and the culture and the people and the language but also compete for a lot of money each week? It's a great opportunity and something I'm grateful for."

But for now, Davis is determined to make the most of his time on the DP World Tour. And this week? He'll be defending his Inspirato Colorado Open title. The tournament takes place from July 24-27 at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club.