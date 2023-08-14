Davis Bryant is making his U.S. Amateur Golf Championship appearance a family affair

Nine Coloradans will be teeing up at the 2023 U.S. Amateur Golf Championship at Cherry Hills Country Club and the Colorado Golf Club. One of those players it three-time All-Mountain West performer Davis Bryant. He had a great career at Colorado State University and is making his last amateur appearance a family affair.

Bryant, who is from Aurora, has had this U.S. Amateur circled on his calendar for several years. He's spent all summer trying to qualify for the U.S. Am in his hometown and finally got the call just one week ago.

"The phone call on Sunday was awesome," Bryant said. "I had a great summer and put myself in a great spot to put myself in that last 5th spot on the Elite Am list and I'm ready to take advantage of it."

Bryant's making the most of his home game this week. His dad Matt is carrying the bag.

"I have a question about your caddy this week, are you confident in his ability to help you out, keep you centered, maybe read a few putts," I facetiously asked Davis.

"Absolutely he knows just to stay out of the way, carry the bag and keep the ball and clubs clean," Bryant said. "I have had to clean a few clubs I didn't think I would have had to clean."

We can forgive dad for a few mishaps here and there. He's walking on cloud 9 after caddying for his daughter Emma last week and the U.S. Women's Amateur.

"It was the first USGA championship she ever qualified for," Bryant said. "Bel-Air Country Club was unbelievable and the views of L.A. were fun. Back to back caddy for my kids, how can you beat it?"

But this week is about Davis. He won the state championship at Eaglecrest, helped lead CSU to the NCAA's and now hopes to make some more golfing memories in the mile high.

"I think more than anything I'm just excited to tee it up and do something special in my home state," exclaimed Bryant. "I'm just gonna enjoy the experience. It's the last amateur tournament I'll play in my life and I'm going to soak it in."