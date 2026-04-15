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Dark Horse bar plans to relocate to a different Colorado city after closing down in Boulder

By
Sarah Horbacewicz
Sarah Horbacewicz
Your Reporter
Your Reporter Sarah Horbacewicz specializes in covering stories in Boulder and Broomfield counties. Share you story ideas with her by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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Sarah Horbacewicz,
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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After shutting down operations at their longtime home in Boulder last month, the Dark Horse appears poised for a resurgence.

The famous bar plans to relocate to Louisville, more specifically at the location that used to be an Outback Steakhouse. That's according to the bar's general manager Sean James. James says management has a lease in hand but hasn't signed it just yet.

Boulder's longtime bar and burger joint called the Dark Horse is scheduled to close its doors for good
People line up outside the Dark Horse, Boulder's longtime bar and burger joint just off the turnpike on Baseline Road, on March 12, 2026, in Colorado. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The location under consideration is at 988 West Dillon Road. That's off Highway 36 in Louisville right by the McCaslin Boulevard exit. The building most recently was home to a restaurant called DJ's Watering Hole.

The news comes as fans bring home their auction items from the former bar. Some items sold for thousands of dollars, including a vintage hearse that sold for $6,250.

So far it's not clear how soon the bar might be able to open up at the new location in eastern Boulder County.

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