Dangerous sun glare causes temporary I-70 closures in Colorado from sunrise to mid-morning

As the days get shorter, Colorado drivers traveling on I-70 are running into a new issue: sun glare while they are driving.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says starting Nov. 1, I-70 traveling east between Exits 244 to 248, also known as Floyd Hill east of Idaho Springs, will be closed from sunrise to around 8:30 a.m., Sunday through Saturday. This will continue from November to February.

CDOT says the sun glare closures at Floyd Hill are put in place for the safety of the traveling public. CBS

When the closures happen, drivers should expect delays of up to an hour. The first closure Wednesday morning, was used as a preparatory traffic hold.

CDOT says the sun glare closures at Floyd Hill are put in place for the safety of the traveling public. The decision to close the highway is made daily, on a case-by-case basis, through collaboration between Colorado State Patrol and CDOT personnel stationed near Floyd Hill.

The eastward sun angle can create blinding glare for drivers, especially when combined with factors unique to the mountain corridor, including:

Leftover moisture on the roadway from storms or pre-treatment materials can significantly magnify the glare.

Challenging terrain like steep hills and sharp turns.

Unforeseen obstacles, such as the potential for wildlife crossing the highway.

If a sun glare safety closure is in place along eastbound I-70:

Traffic headed eastbound on I-70 will be rerouted at Exit 244 (US 6), which is at the bottom of Floyd Hill.

Motorists can either stay the course on US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon or take the eastbound I-70 frontage road (US 40) and get back onto I-70 at Beaver Brook (Exit 248).

Truckers should be aware that there are height restrictions in the tunnels along US 6 Clear Creek Canyon; no vehicles over 12 feet 7 inches can travel this route.

The closures average 45 to 60 minutes and can occur between sunrise and 8:30 a.m. from November through February each year.

Drivers who travel eastbound on I-70 in the early morning hours during fall and winter are urged to pay attention to the overhead message boards beginning just east of the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel. The signs will have the latest information on sun glare closures. Drivers can also check travel alerts on COTrip.org.

