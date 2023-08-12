Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin takes the field in first NFL game since cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin honored for community service Damar Hamlin honored for community service 00:22

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who had a cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday Night Football game last season against the Cincinnati Bengals, returned Saturday for his first NFL action since a blow to the chest caused his heart to stop.

Hamlin played well in the Bills preseason opener at home hosting the Indianapolis Colts, according to CBS Sports. He recorded three solo tackles in the game and helped the Bills earn a 23-19 victory.

"When you step in between them lines, you're putting yourself at risk by hesitating and by reserving yourself," Hamlin told reporters after the game, per CBS Sports. "I made the choice that I wanted to play. It wasn't nobody else's choice but mine. So making that choice, I know what comes with it."

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 12, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York. Getty Images

Prior to the game, the Bills shared photos on the social media of Hamlin warming up.

"Warming up with 3," the team posted, along with an emoji of two hands making a heart shape, a reference to a gesture often made by Hamlin. The photos show Hamlin from behind, dressed in the team's white uniform and red accessories.

It's been a long road back to competitive play for Hamlin, who made headlines in January 2023 when he collapsed after a play. Officials later said that Hamlin had experienced a cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored on the field before being taken away in an ambulance. He was in critical condition, and his uncle said that Hamlin had to use a ventilator. Soon, though, the player began to show "remarkable improvement," according to his team and doctors, and he was able to speak to his teammates.

Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Hospital in New York about a week after the cardiac arrest. He was sent home from Buffalo General Hospital on Jan. 11, nine days after being first hospitalized.

Hamlin continued to support the team during the remainder of the season. On Jan. 14, just days after being released from the hospital, he visited his teammates at practice, and the next day, he posted on social media about cheering the team on from home as they beat the Miami Dolphins in a close playoff game. On Jan. 22, he watched from the stands as the Bills played the Bengals again.

In April, the team said that Hamlin was "working out" with them three months after his collapse. In late July, the team said Hamlin was a "full go" at training camp ahead of the preseason.