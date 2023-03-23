Damaige Plascencia sentenced for cutting power to victim's home, sex assault

A man convicted of sexual assault after cutting the power to the victim's home was sentenced to 26 years to life in the Department of Corrections. Damaige Plascencia was convicted by a Weld County jury in November 2022 for multiple charges, including sexual assault.

Weld County DA

The victim told police that in December 2016, she was in the shower when all the lights in her apartment went out. She went into her bedroom where she was grabbed from behind and assaulted.

A DNA match was a positive match for Plascencia. This was the maximum sentence permitted after a judicial determination that this defendant does not currently qualify for a sentence in the aggravated range.