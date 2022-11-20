Daddy Bruce's Feed-A-Family Foundation holds 20th annual food drive

With inflation raising the cost of food and essential items, a foundation stepped in once again to feed families who are in need.

Daddy Bruce's Thanksgiving Feed-A-Family event held its 20th annual food distribution. The foundation had drivers pull up and open their trunks, while someone placed a huge box filled with food and essential goods for families.

CBS

The event took place on Bruce Randolph Ave, as volunteers offered over 4,000 meals. The foundation says its theme for this year's drive was "Feeding families and honoring legends." The drive is in honor of Reverend Ronald Wooding, who passed away earlier this year.

CBS

"It's important to help all communities and all communities because as we know we just got out of a pandemic. So all people are hurting," said Xiomara Yanique, program director. "I don't want to just specify just one, it's all people and we don't turn away anyone."

The drive was held in Denver, but Yanique says people from all over come to receive food.

"We don't turn away anyone, people come from as far as Colorado Springs and we help," Yanique said.

The foundation says it's still accepting donations, since it's the community's support that makes the drive possible each year.