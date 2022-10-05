CU students living on University Hill question warning system after shootings

University of Colorado Boulder students are anxious and frustrated after recent incidents of gun violence typically unusual for Boulder. And while the city is trying to understand why gun crimes are rising, students living on University Hill are questioning how the university decides to send out warnings.

It all comes after two high-profile incidents in two days. Early Sunday morning, multiple people exchanged gunfire on University Hill. One man, a 22-year-old, was wounded in the incident. He was arrested by Boulder Police and has been charged with attempted murder. Another suspect is still at large, and police released a photo of him.

On Monday night, officers responded to another incident after receiving reports of a shooting on Walnut Street. Minutes later, they took two men into custody after conducting a traffic stop near 13th and Pennsylvania streets.

After further investigation, officers recovered a firearm and ammunition from the vehicle, a press release stated. Jacob Derolf, 22, is charged with misdemeanor prohibited use of weapons, misdemeanor reckless endangerment, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and reckless driving.

"They actually got on the PA system and were telling him to come out," said Jackson, a sophomore who lives across the street from where the arrest occurred.

On Monday night, Jackson took cell phone video of the standoff and arrest from his apartment balcony. Two days before, he also had a front-row view of the shooting investigation by Boulder police.

"I wouldn't say everybody around the hill right now is on edge, but definitely the people that live right here. It's a little nerve-racking," Jackson said.

This week's two incidents come as Boulder police report an increase in shooting, weapons, and menacing calls on the Hill over the last year. A spokesperson tells CBS News Colorado the department is now analyzing that data and determining how best to respond, outside of what officers already do.

"I would like to think it's just two freak things and then it doesn't keep happening, but honestly I have no idea," said Koral Villalobos, a junior who lives nearby.

For many students like Villalobos, the bigger concern now is the university's response to incidents near campus.

While CU Police sent students an advisory alert hours after Sunday's off-campus shooting, no notification was sent Monday night. On Tuesday, a department said that's because the shots and danger were not near campus, only the arrest.

"I think a lot of students like me are definitely pretty concerned and want to let the school know that they need to get on top of this and let us know what's going on," Jackson said.

Earlier this year, CU Police revamped the department's alert system and now there are now three categories of alerts: emergency, safety, and advisory. In each case, strict criteria must be met before an alert can be sent to the campus community.

While Monday night's event didn't meet the threshold for any of the alerts, a spokesperson for CU Police said the department will continue to evaluate its response and communication regarding incidents near campus.