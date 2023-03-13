CU Buffs' spring game to air live on ESPN

Only 1 spring game will air on ESPN's main network and that will be the University of Colorado's on April 22.

A total of 35,000 tickets have already been sold and the school expects that number to only rise.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. at Folsom Field and there will be a Field Day for kids to interact with CU athletes and former football players from 10:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

CU begins spring practice Sunday, March 19. It will be Coach Prime's first practice with the team.