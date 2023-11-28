Watch CBS News
Sports

Newly-ranked CSU Rams men's basketball set for Colorado cross-state matchup with CU Buffs

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

Ranked NCAA men's baseball programs have some new competition.

CSU Rams men's basketball sat undefeated at 6-0 on Tuesday and boasted the No. 20 NCAA ranking in the week 4 AP poll.

During Thanksgiving week, the previously unranked Rams men put on a resounding 69-48 victory over No. 15 Creighton (previously No. 8) to continue its early dominance. It also crowned the CSU men as the 2023 Hall of Fame Classic champions. 

Joining the men is CSU women's basketball with a 5-0 undefeated record to begin the regular season.  

The Rams men are are now set for a cross-state matchup against the CU Buffs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29 when they will look to continue the current undefeated streak. CSU also previously defeated in-state rival Northern Colorado in their respective matchup earlier in November 83-64. 

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS News Colorado.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 9:59 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.