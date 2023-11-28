Newly-ranked CSU Rams men's basketball set for Colorado cross-state matchup with CU Buffs

Ranked NCAA men's baseball programs have some new competition.

CSU Rams men's basketball sat undefeated at 6-0 on Tuesday and boasted the No. 20 NCAA ranking in the week 4 AP poll.

During Thanksgiving week, the previously unranked Rams men put on a resounding 69-48 victory over No. 15 Creighton (previously No. 8) to continue its early dominance. It also crowned the CSU men as the 2023 Hall of Fame Classic champions.

Thanks to everyone who came out this year! #HOFClassic pic.twitter.com/YlJF5u8frt — Hall of Fame Classic (@HOFClassic) November 23, 2023

Joining the men is CSU women's basketball with a 5-0 undefeated record to begin the regular season.

Your Rams are one of eight universities 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 with both men's & women's basketball teams...



𝙐𝙉𝘿𝙀𝙁𝙀𝘼𝙏𝙀𝘿‼️🐏@CSUMBasketball 🤝 @CSUWBasketball pic.twitter.com/WtrBL1n1qb — Colorado State Rams 🐏 (@CSURams) November 28, 2023

The Rams men are are now set for a cross-state matchup against the CU Buffs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29 when they will look to continue the current undefeated streak. CSU also previously defeated in-state rival Northern Colorado in their respective matchup earlier in November 83-64.