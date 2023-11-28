Newly-ranked CSU Rams men's basketball set for Colorado cross-state matchup with CU Buffs
Ranked NCAA men's baseball programs have some new competition.
CSU Rams men's basketball sat undefeated at 6-0 on Tuesday and boasted the No. 20 NCAA ranking in the week 4 AP poll.
During Thanksgiving week, the previously unranked Rams men put on a resounding 69-48 victory over No. 15 Creighton (previously No. 8) to continue its early dominance. It also crowned the CSU men as the 2023 Hall of Fame Classic champions.
Joining the men is CSU women's basketball with a 5-0 undefeated record to begin the regular season.
The Rams men are are now set for a cross-state matchup against the CU Buffs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29 when they will look to continue the current undefeated streak. CSU also previously defeated in-state rival Northern Colorado in their respective matchup earlier in November 83-64.
