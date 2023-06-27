Teen boys find support at leadership summit in Aurora

The Crowley Foundation is holding its annual Leadership Summit this week. The Crowley Foundation works with young teens to help them realize their potential and become leaders in their communities.

Program director Kenneth Crowley II helps these young men build confidence and self-esteem.

"It's the difference between life and death for these young men. A lot of them do not have mentors growing up or positive examples that they can lean on or turn to for some guidance," said Crowley.

As youth violence rises, he says spaces like this are critical for young men.

He calls the teens "young kings."

"It's the first time someone has told some of them that I am a king. I'm not a thug or a hoodlum, or stupid, or I'm going to be held back. None of the low vibrating terms that society or those that can't see their crown tend to put on them. We make sure that we build them up," said Crowley.

One of the teens participating, Loureese Wilson, recently lost his friend when he was killed by police after robbing a store.

Loureese wanted Jor'Dell Richardson to join him at this year's summit, but he never got the chance to ask. The 14-year-old boys were best friends and he still keeps him close.

"I've been distancing myself. I stay in my room 24/7. I'm here because when I'm here I feel like I have him with me," said Wilson. "I think at the end of the day, he would want me to be sitting here and not follow in his footsteps."

The summit allows teens a chance to decompress, receive guidance and therapy. Wilson says it's been helping him cope with the death of Richardson.

For more information visit crowleycollegeprep.com.