New video shows Aurora police officer chase and shooting of 14-year-old Jor'Dell Richardson

The Aurora Police Department uploaded a new batch of videos Monday, one of which shows Officer Roch Gruszeczka and another officer chase 14-year-old Jor'Dell Richardson into an alley, tackle the teen and shoot him.

Aurora police initially said Jor'Dell was armed and robbed a convenience store on June 1. They later said it was a BB gun in Jor'Dell's waistband, but Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo, at a news conference earlier this month, showed photos of a handgun and BB gun side-by-side to demonstrate their similar appearance. The department posted bodycam footage of the shooting earlier this month, but much of it is obscured due to the officers being in such close proximity to Jor'Dell in the moments leading up to Gruszeczka shooting Jor'Dell.

One video the department uploaded Monday was taken by a security camera pointed right at the location of the shooting, but the footage is blurry and the shooting took place in the shadows and, thus, not offering a clear picture of what exactly was happening.

CBS News Colorado is not posting the video, as it could be upsetting to some viewers, but those who choose to watch it can do so on Aurora police's YouTube page. Viewer discretion is advised.

Lawyers representing Jor'Dell's family did not respond to a request for comment Monday evening but have been calling for transparency and accountability in the investigation.

"He needs to come out here and he needs to apologize to this family. Apologize to this to this community out here standing in the rain," attorney Siddhartha Rathod said at Jor'Dell's funeral procession earlier this month. Rathod pointed to what he claimed were misleading comments by the chief: "He left out that prior to being shot, (Jor'Dell) said, 'you got me, you got me.'"

In addition to an investigation by Aurora police, the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a separate probe to help establish whether laws were broken by the officers.

That investigation could take several months to complete.

Aurora police acknowledged an emailed request for comment Monday, but did not otherwise respond.