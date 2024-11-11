Crews begin replacing mudslide-damaged bridges to iconic Colorado lake

Seven bridges on the trail to Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon are being replaced after they were damaged by mud and debris flows three years ago.

Saturday, a helicopter hauled loads of new bridge materials weighing as much as two tons. It delivered the materials to locations alongside the trail.

U.S. Forest Service

On some of its return trips, the helicopter lifted out pieces of the damaged structures.

U.S. Forest Service

The new bridges, including two that are being moved to an improved locations, will better accommodate high water and debris flows in the future, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Grizzly Creek wildfire burned more than 30,000 acres in August 2020. Part of the blaze burned directly over Hanging Lake, though the foilage immediately around it was spared.

The following summer, Glenwood Canyon was subjected to rainfall which brought down soil and burned vegetation from the burn scar. Several times, Interstate 70 was closed as debris swept across lanes of traffic and rail traffic through the canyon was halted. Access to Hanging Lake was closed. The normally pristine, turquoise waters of the lake were tainted brown with the hillside's sludge.

Hanging Lake in an undated file photo. CBS

Hanging Lake in July 2021. CBS

A temporary trail was completed in June 2022.

The Forest Service approved the $4.5 million reconstruction project in May. Improved visitor safety is another element of the upgrade.

U.S. Forest Service

The USFS's contractor, NorTerra Service, expects to finish the job by next summer.

The Town of Glenwood Springs created a park at Hanging Lake after purchasing it from a landowner in 1912. The Forest Service took over the property 60 years later.

U.S. Forest Service

The rigorous 1.2-mile trail climbs 1,000 feet to the lake. It now sees approximately 150,000 visitors every year. A shuttle service and permit reservation system were implemented in 2019.