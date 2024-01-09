Crews pull truck from water retention pond after crash in Aurora
Crews from Aurora Fire Rescue and South Metro Fire Rescue pulled a truck from a water retention pond in Aurora on Tuesday. The truck ended up in the pond after a car crash on Sunday evening.
The 2-vehicle crash happened near the pond at General's Park located at 1561 Quentin Street in Aurora late Sunday evening. The driver of the truck was able to escape from the pond before crews with Aurora Fire Rescue arrived on Sunday.
The driver was the only one inside the truck at the time. One person who was involved with the crash was rushed to the hospital.
The truck became submerged in the pond and was not visible from the surface of the pond because it had since frozen over. Dive teams with South Metro Fire broke the ice to get access to the water.
A second dive team connected the truck to towing cables and a wrecking truck pulled it to shore.
