Crews monitoring hotspots after weekend Aurora apartment fire

Crews on Monday morning were monitoring hotspots after a weekend fire at an Aurora apartment building construction site.

The five-alarm fire started at East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street on Saturday. That intersection is closed and will not reopen until investigators determine that it's safe to pass through for drivers.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for several miles across the Denver metro area.

Officials from Aurora Fire Rescue say no one was in the building at the time of the fire, but one firefighter got hurt while fighting the fire. That person's injuries were described as minor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There was also a fire at a different Aurora housing construction site last Thursday. That happened in a different part of the city -- near E-470 and Aurora Parkway -- and no one was hurt. The cause of that fire so far has also not been determined.