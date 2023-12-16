Watch CBS News
Large fire burning at an Aurora apartment complex under construction

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Fire crews are responding to East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street in Aurora where a thick plume of black smoke is rising above an apartment complex under construction. 

It the second such blaze in three days. 

RELATED  Colorado three-alarm fire causes heavy damage at Aurora construction site 

Aurora Fire Rescue wrestled a three-alarm fire Thursday morning in the 7300 block of South Addison Court. Damage there is estimated in the millions of dollars, AFR told CBS News Colorado. The cause is still under investigation. 

Saturday, witnesses first reported black smoke shortly after 1 p.m.

AFR confirmed two alarms have been rung for the the Colfax-Peoria fire. Radio traffic indicates personnel and equipment are being paged to the work site from other fire departments in the metro area. 

This is a breaking story. This story will be revised with any new updates as they are received. 

Logan Smith

Logan Smith is an assignment desk editor and former photojournalist and editor for CBS Colorado with more than 30 years of journalism experience in print and television media.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 1:41 PM MST

