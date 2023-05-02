Cresthill Middle School students pedaling in P.E. thanks to fundraising efforts for cycle studio

Students at Cresthill Middle School are grabbing life, and P.E. class, by the handlebars this year. The school is now home to the district's first-ever cycling studio, which was made possible by the fundraising efforts of teachers and students.

With bumping music and flashing lights, the cardio room at Cresthill Middle hardly feels like P.E. class. In fact, some students actually look forward to breaking a sweat these days.

"P.E. class was fine, but you know, it's P.E.," said Sydney Wolff, an 8th grader. "Do I really want to run? No thanks, but bikes, I can do bikes."

"I feel like I'm getting a better workout without as being as tired as when I was running," said classmate Will Young.

For Douglas County Schools, the cycling studio is not just new, but also one of a kind. It all started as an idea by Brad Wiidakas, a wellness teacher at the school.

"When I heard the idea of putting in a cycle studio, I was so excited," said Wolff.

Months later, that idea became a reality after fundraising efforts by staff and some of the students in this room. The group went to businesses and community members and also planned a one-day fundraiser at the school called the "Day of Awesomeness."

"I think we needed $30,000 and we definitely met that goal," said Young.

"It was kind of crazy to see the amount of bikes that we actually earned and raised money for," said classmate, Anne Buehler. "I was shocked when I saw that"

Now, Linda Jardinico is one of several teachers at the school who are certified and lead spin class. Their goal is to create an upbeat and welcoming cardio hour.

"They have so much energy, so when they come in here it is just like get it all out and it's in a positive way and they just eat it up," Jardinico said.

While still early on, the studio appears to be a hit, as well as a testament to making a good idea reality.

"It's amazing that our school was able to do this and put this in for us," Wolff said.