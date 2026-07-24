Crash involving pedestrian closes I-25 in Northern Colorado

A crash involving a pedestrian closed the southbound lanes of I-25 in Northern Colorado on Friday morning. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the call came in about 8:45 a.m. of a pedestrian who was on southbound I-25 near Highway 34 running into traffic and causing vehicles to swerve to avoid striking the person.

State troopers said shortly after, a crash involving a silver Kenworth semi truck and a pedestrian was reported in the same area.

The driver of the Kenworth, a 29-year-old male out of Fort Lupton, was not injured. The pedestrian, a 66-year-old male out of Berthoud, was rushed to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with CSP are on scene and are leading the investigation. Southbound lanes of I-25 at Highway 34 will be closed for an extended period of time. The express lane is the only available open lane during the crash investigation. Drivers are urged to take alternate routes during the closure.