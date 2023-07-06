Crash closes eastbound Interstate 70 east of Vail

The Colorado Department of Transportation reports a crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 just east of the town of Vail. CDOT's website posted at update at 7:28 Thursday morning that said:

"I-70 Eastbound: Road closed. Between Exit 176: Vail and Exit 180: East Vail (Vail) at Mile Point 177. Road closed expect delays due to a crash."

No estimates yet for how long this closure will be.