Crash closes eastbound Interstate 70 east of Vail

By Joel Hillan

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation reports a crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 just east of the town of Vail. CDOT's website posted at update at 7:28 Thursday morning that said:

"I-70 Eastbound: Road closed. Between Exit 176: Vail and Exit 180: East Vail (Vail) at Mile Point 177. Road closed expect delays due to a crash."

No estimates yet for how long this closure will be.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 7:41 AM

