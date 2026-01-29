Crash closes eastbound I-70 at Herman Gulch in Colorado's mountains

A crash closed eastbound lanes of I-70 at Herman Gulch in Colorado's mountains on Thursday morning. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the multi-vehicle crash happened just after 9 a.m.

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said nine people were transported to the hospital, including a Flight for Life helicopter that was called to meet an ambulance from the crash scene. Investigators said the crash involved both directions of I-70, with westbound lanes moving slowly.

What caused the crash is being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol. According to the CDOT cameras, winter driving conditions were visible.

A crash closed eastbound lanes of I-70 at Herman Gulch. CDOT

I-70 was closed between exit 218 Herman Gulch and exit 221 Bakerville, which is seven miles west of Silver Plume.

There was no estimate on when the interstate would reopen.

There were significant traffic backups in the area during the closure. Drivers were advised to take an alternate route.