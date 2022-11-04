Watch CBS News
Crash involving between 80 and 100 cars closes 6th Avenue between Kalamath Street & Federal Boulevard

A crash in icy conditions and involving approximately 100 drivers has closed 6th Avenue between Kalamath Street & Federal Boulevard. Police said there were no major injuries in the crash which happened just before 6 a.m., although one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

Numerous tow trucks were taking damaged or inoperable vehicles to a parking lot (Lot C) outside Empower Field at Mile High. A police spokesperson told CBS News Colorado there were between 80 and 100 vehicles involved and that the road conditions made it impossible for drivers to prevent slamming into each other.

A major cleanup was taking place at 8 a.m. Denver police tweeted that officers "are working clear a path for other involved motorists to leave. We appreciate everyone's patience."

Police in Denver say roads are icy and slick after the overnight snowfall and below freezing temperatures.

November 4, 2022 / 7:48 AM

