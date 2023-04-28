Watch CBS News
Crash leaves ambulance on its side in Boulder

A crash left an ambulance on its side in Boulder on Friday afternoon. The crash involved the ambulance and another vehicle at 55th and Arapahoe. 

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene which showed the ambulance on its side and another vehicle smashed in the front. 

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. Drivers are urged to avoid the area during the crash investigation and cleanup. Eastbound Arapahoe and southbound 55th were closed after the crash.

Police in Boulder said the injuries were minor.

