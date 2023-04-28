Crash leaves ambulance on its side in Boulder

A crash left an ambulance on its side in Boulder on Friday afternoon. The crash involved the ambulance and another vehicle at 55th and Arapahoe.

CBS

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene which showed the ambulance on its side and another vehicle smashed in the front.

CBS

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. Drivers are urged to avoid the area during the crash investigation and cleanup. Eastbound Arapahoe and southbound 55th were closed after the crash.

Thank you for avoiding the area while we investigate this crash pic.twitter.com/UmIV2Oodqx — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) April 28, 2023

Police in Boulder said the injuries were minor.