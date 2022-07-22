Failure leads to Craig telling residents to not drink from the tap
Craig city officials are telling residents to not drink the tap water. They say they did not test the water properly.
In a letter to residents, the city says the city water supply might be contaminated, and the city did not perform legally-required tests on backflow prevention systems within the city.
Residents are encouraged to find other supplies of water in the meantime.
