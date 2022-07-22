Watch CBS News
Local News

Failure leads to Craig telling residents to not drink from the tap

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Craig city officials are telling residents to not drink the tap water. They say they did not test the water properly.

In a letter to residents, the city says the city water supply might be contaminated, and the city did not perform legally-required tests on backflow prevention systems within the city.

Residents are encouraged to find other supplies of water in the meantime. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
kcnc-cbs-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 8:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.