Western Colorado city temporarily evacuates neighborhood due to wildfire, extended outage expected

Colorado authorities said a fire that began in the City of Craig on Sunday afternoon caused temporary evacuations nearby.

According to the Moffat County Sheriff's Office, a home on East 13th Street caught fire around 1:30 p.m., which then turned into a wildfire.

Norm Yoast

Authorities issued an evacuation notice from 13th Street to 9th Street and from Washington Street to Bryan Way. Orders for all affected areas were downgraded to pre-evacuation status by 4 p.m.

Still, officials are warning residents to stay away from the fire, which is located in the area of Yampa Avenue and 13th Street, and follow the directions of emergency personnel. Multiple agencies are working to bring the fire under control. No resources have been pulled from the Elk or Lee Fire containment efforts.

Officials said one firefighter was transported for medical attention, but did not specify the reason.

The Yampa Valley Electric Association announced there will be an extended power outage while crews repair poles damaged by the fire. They initiated a public safety power shutoff in the area and said they will restore power when it is safe to do so. The outage also affects customers in Baggs, Wyo.

Local officials are warning people to avoid the City of Craig while the situation is ongoing.