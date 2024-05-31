CBS Colorado's Michelle Griego riding in Courage Classic, raising funds for Children's Hospital Colorado

CBS Colorado Mornings anchor Michelle Griego will be among the determined group of cyclists riding in the 30th Courage Classic bicycle tour this summer. She has started her training and is now raising funds for the ride, which benefits Children's Hospital Colorado.

"I am excited to be riding for the first time this year, on behalf CBS News Colorado! We are thrilled to support kids and families who depend on Children's Hospital Colorado. I hope you will join me in the Rocky Mountains this summer as I conquer mountains, all for kids," Griego wrote in a post on her Courage Classic fundraising page.

Griego says she is hoping to give hope to patients battling life-threatening diseases and their families. You can contribute funds on her Courage Classic page.

The tour takes place on July 20 and 21 at Copper Mountain.

The Courage Classic is the hospital's largest annual fundraising event, and it is a CBS Colorado sponsored event.