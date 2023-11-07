3 counties in Colorado make sure voters have access to local ballots this Election Day

Some counties in Colorado are working together to make it easier for people to vote

Tuesday is Election Day in Colorado and people are dropping off their ballots before the 7 p.m. deadline. Three counties in Colorado are coming together to make sure that voters have access to local ballots.

The voting center at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library, located near Colfax Avenue and Elmira, is accessible to voters who live in three different counties. This is a first for election officials.

A ballot drop-off box that serves voters from three counties, Denver, Arapahoe and Adams. CBS

The library is in an area where Denver County, Adams County and Arapahoe County all come together. Voters in those counties can now return their ballots at that location or vote in person.

County clerk and recorders recognized that some people in that area faced transportation issues or there was confusion on whether or not they could vote there.

Some people were turned away because state law requires voters to go to a voting center in their county. This is the first Voter Service and Polling Centers location in Colorado with three participating counties.

"I felt like there needed to be a voting center here for access. There are a lot of apartments and when you walk into a voting center and you live right on the edge of a county line, then are you going to seek out another place?" said Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez.

The voting center is centrally located and walkable for people who live and work in that area. It is also located along the RTD No. 15 bus route.

Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. Voters in Colorado can find their nearest ballot drop box or voting center at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Important information for Colorado voters:

Coloradans should always use trusted sources when searching for information on elections. Information from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office is distributed via ColoradoSOS.gov or GoVoteColorado.gov. Websites ending in ".gov" are government websites.

Voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov and select "Contact my County Clerk" to ensure they are only visiting legitimate Colorado Clerk websites.

All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from when it is sent to when it is counted using BallotTrax.

Eligible Coloradans can register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through October 30 in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After October 30, Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by October 30 to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 7. After October 30, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

In person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7, will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

This year more than 130 voting centers will be available for voters by October 30th and more than 400 drop boxes will be available for voters by October 31st. Some locations will open prior to these dates. Voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to:

Register to vote or update their voter registration

Find their local County Clerk

Find their closest drop box or voting center

Sign up to track their ballot using BallotTrax

Learn about Colorado's secure election processes

Find accurate election information