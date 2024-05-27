Corpse flower blooms in Colorado, putting out an impressive stink

Cosmo the corpse flower is in bloom in Northern Colorado and attracting visitors who are looking for a rare botanical experience. The stinky plant is located at the Plant Growth Facility Conservatory on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins.

John Eisele took this photo in CSU's Plant Growth Facility Conservatory. Colorado State University/John Eisele

Cosmo is one of approximately 1,000 amorphophallus titanum plants in the world. Their blooming events can take years and years to occur. Cosmo's took 8 years or so to happen, and now is its big moment.

The university's College of Agricultural Sciences has put up a live stream showing people experiencing the sight and smell of the plant. On Monday people could be seen in the conservatory with cellphones taking photos, selfies and taking a whiff.

The bloom is only supposed to last for two to three days. Cosmo reportedly smelled like decaying fish when it first bloomed. Some people say corpse flowers smell like decaying flesh.

People looking to visit the Plant Growth Facility Conservatory can do so at 1241 Libbie Coy Way from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. when it's blooming. You can park in the South College Avenue Garage on 121 West Pitkin Street.