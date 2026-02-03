Coroner identifies men killed in crash following high speed chase in Northern Colorado

On Tuesday, Weld County Coroner released the identities of two Northern Colorado men who died in a crash following a pursuit by deputies.

The LCSO said that a deputy noticed a vehicle without a license plate around 4:15 a.m. near East 57th Street and N. Garfield Avenue in Loveland. When the deputy turned around to stop the car, authorities said the driver turned the vehicle's lights off and sped away. The sheriff's office reported that the driver led deputies on a high speed chase at speeds up to 120 miles per hour as it headed north on I-25.

The vehicle exited at Mountain Vista, made several turns, and began driving east on Weld County Road 84, where authorities say the driver lost control near the intersection of CR 84 and Pheasant Crest Drive. Deputies say the car struck a power pole and rolled, ejecting Meza and Cruz from the vehicle.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other later died at an area hospital. The LCSO said a woman inside the vehicle was also taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Deputies said they did not make contact with the vehicle or use intervention techniques before the crash.

The coroner's office later identified the two men as Loveland residents Jose Meza, 23, and X-avier Cruz, 19.