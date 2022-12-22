Cornerback Patrick Surtain II earns first Pro Bowl nod in his second season, joins rare company

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II has been named a 2023 Pro Bowl starter for the AFC.

Surtain is just the sixth Broncos cornerback to receve the honor, and the first since Chris Harris Junior in 2018. He joins Deltha O'Neal as the only cornerback in franchise history to be named a Pro Bowler in their second season.

Surtain, however, is the only cornerback in Broncos history to be named a starter in his second year.

The selection of Surtain ends a two-year Pro Bowl drought for the Broncos. He is the team's first be selected for the Pro Bowl since Justin Simmons and Bradley Chubb were selected back in 2020.

He is the first Broncos player to make the Pro Bowl in their second season since Courtland Sutton in 2019.

Roster selections were determined by a combination of votes from fans, players and coaches.

Surtain was the only Broncos player selected for the Pro Bowl roster. Safety Justin Simmons was selected as a first alternate.

The AFC will be coached by former Broncos quarterback and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. The Pro Bowl is set to be played Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.