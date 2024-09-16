Children's Hospital Colorado offers life-changing newborn screenings

September is "Newborn Screening Month" and Children's Hospital Colorado is leading the way nationwide to ensure babies receive these vital screenings.

"We're able to start those treatments that change the course of the disease, so it helps prevent long-term complications," said Dr. Stacey Martiniano, Children's Pediatric Pulmonologist. "We were the first state to offer them."

Beaver family

The Beaver family knows the profound impact of these screenings first-hand. Their 5-year-old daughter, Cora, is thriving today because of them. She's bubbly, full of energy and life.

"I love you, sweetie. I'm proud of you." That's what Cora's mother, Brittany, said to her on a recent morning while they played at a park near their Westminster home.

Every day, their family celebrates the struggles they've overcome together.

"She was born on Valentine's Day of 2019," her dad, David, recalled. "She was born at Avista Hospital in Louisville, and she was such a delight."

However, David says they noticed something was different about their daughter almost right away.

"She was eating a lot, consuming a lot of milk, but wasn't gaining any weight," David explained. "We were concerned, comparatively to our other daughters."

David and Brittany quickly learned why because of a special screening that she had done at birth. Cora had cystic fibrosis. It's a rare disease that affects mucus production in her body.

"I did what every mother should not do, and I googled it when she was first diagnosed," Brittany said.

"When I look back at that, I was scared, sad; a lot of thoughts went through my head," David added.

Within two weeks though, Cora was able to start treatments thanks to Children's Hospital's special cystic fibrosis team. The Beavers say the kindness and care from that team as they navigated through her diagnosis meant everything to them. It's made everyday life easier.

"They are an amazing community," Brittany said. "Cora has to do chest physiotherapy with a vest twice a day. It palpitates the lungs and helps with airway clearance. It's become so second nature to us, but when you stop and think of it, it's so much this 5-year-old has to think about on a daily basis. Before every snack she has to take enzymes; she has to take enzymes before every meal. She is one little responsible girl because she knows how to do it all on her own already."

And she's tough -- fighter in every sense of the word.

"Right now, she's in jiu jitsu. Each night around the dinner table, it seems like we're learning about what she learned, a chokehold or some sort of submission move," Davis said with a smile.

CBS

Cora is equal parts sweet and kind too. When CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White met her for their interview, she gifted her a picture she'd drawn because she was so excited to share her story and help inspire other kids.

"She's amazing, and she just brings joy wherever she goes," David said.