Copper Mountain doubles size of free snow maze

The world's highest alpine snow maze is finished and open to the public at the East Village base of Copper Mountain, located right next to the tubing hill.

The maze is free to the public and requires a quick waiver before entering to see some incredible snow sculptures built into the side walls of the maze. There's no distinct theme between the exhibits, but you'll find lions, gorillas, and the little green aliens from Toy Story inside.

"It is about two times as big as it was last year, so we are excited!" Copper Spokesperson Olivia Butrymovich said.

Copper did do a quick maze redesign after a guest noticed it had unintentionally created a "deplorable symbol" when seen overhead, but the snow team in charge of building it was able to fix the issue.

"We have tried to be transparent about the situation, we apologize for the original error, but we hope people can come out and enjoy it for what it is, and it will be here all season," Butrymovich said.

The snow used to build the maze was taken right off the slopes of Copper mountain after world-class athletes rode on it, giving it a bit of extra value while you wander through the frozen labyrinth.

Copper Mountain snow maze from above. CBS

The maze closes at sundown, similar to the chairlifts at the resort. It's accessible to all ages and is a great option for folks hanging on the mountain who aren't skiing or snowboarding (or if they just want to take a break!)