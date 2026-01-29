Watch CBS News
Coors Banquet cans, kegs scattered over Colorado Highway 58 after semi tips over

Jennifer McRae
Beer was spilled all over Colorado Highway 58 early Thursday morning after a semi tipped over. According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, hundreds of Coors Banquet cans and kegs were scattered over the highway after the accident. 

wheat-ridge-coors-banquet-spill.jpg
Coors Banquet cans and kegs were scattered over the road after a semi tipped on Highway 58. Wheat Ridge Police

Investigators said the semi truck blew a tire about 11 p.m. Wednesday on the highway flyover to eastbound I-70 and tipped over. 

The driver was rushed to the hospital and didn't appear to have serious bodily injury. 

hwy-58-keg-spill-1-wheat-ridge-pd-copy.jpg
A semi tipped over on Colorado Highway 58 early Thursday, spilling hundreds of cans of Coors Banquet on the roadway. Wheat Ridge Police

It took crews about five hours to clean up the spilled beer and Highway 58 reopened early Thursday morning. 

