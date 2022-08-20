Watch CBS News
CBS News Colorado

Cooler weekend in store for Colorado with scattered showers and storms

By Chris Spears

/ CBS Colorado

Cooler weekend ahead with scattered showers and storms
Cooler weekend ahead with scattered showers and storms 02:43

It's always a treat in late August to get a weather pattern that will drop high temperatures a few degrees below normal, especially after a long and hot summer so far. Denver will most likely have a high in the upper 70s on Saturday afternoon which is about 7-10 degrees below the daily normal. It will only be in the 60s in the mountains with extensive cloud cover. The warmest air should be in the northeast corner of the state where we'll see less in the way of clouds.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

The radar was already busy of as Saturday morning with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. A few of the highest peaks saw a mix of rain and snow overnight, especially in the northern San Juan Mountains.

If you're making outdoor plans be sure to keep track of the latest radar with our free app. We should see scattered showers and storms for a large part of the day, especially in the mountains and foothills. The Interstate 25 corridor and the adjacent plains will see some too, mostly after 2 pm.

Some locally heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible from the stronger storms. We are not anticipating severe thunderstorms today but a storm doesn't have to reach severe criteria to be a hazard. All thunderstorms contain lightning and that is one of the biggest weather killers in Colorado on average each year.

The week ahead in Denver will feature 80s for the most part with isolated to scattered afternoon storms possible each day. Right now it looks like the hottest day of the week will be Wednesday when highs once again approach the 90 degree mark.

extended-am.png
CBS
Chris Spears
Chris-Spears-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 9:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.