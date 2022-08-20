Cooler weekend in store for Colorado with scattered showers and storms

It's always a treat in late August to get a weather pattern that will drop high temperatures a few degrees below normal, especially after a long and hot summer so far. Denver will most likely have a high in the upper 70s on Saturday afternoon which is about 7-10 degrees below the daily normal. It will only be in the 60s in the mountains with extensive cloud cover. The warmest air should be in the northeast corner of the state where we'll see less in the way of clouds.

CBS

The radar was already busy of as Saturday morning with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. A few of the highest peaks saw a mix of rain and snow overnight, especially in the northern San Juan Mountains.

If you're making outdoor plans be sure to keep track of the latest radar with our free app. We should see scattered showers and storms for a large part of the day, especially in the mountains and foothills. The Interstate 25 corridor and the adjacent plains will see some too, mostly after 2 pm.

Some locally heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible from the stronger storms. We are not anticipating severe thunderstorms today but a storm doesn't have to reach severe criteria to be a hazard. All thunderstorms contain lightning and that is one of the biggest weather killers in Colorado on average each year.

The week ahead in Denver will feature 80s for the most part with isolated to scattered afternoon storms possible each day. Right now it looks like the hottest day of the week will be Wednesday when highs once again approach the 90 degree mark.