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Construction worker identified after death at new Denver Broncos training facility site

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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The construction worker who died at the new Denver Broncos training facility has been identified. According to the Arapahoe County Coroner, the man who died last week has been identified as Sven Eryk Johnson. 

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The Denver Broncos Training Facility, located at 13403 E. Broncos Parkway. CBS

Investigators said that Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies were called to the construction site at 13403 E. Broncos Parkway around 8:20 p.m. on June 15 for a medical emergency. Deputies found Johnson, 31, unresponsive inside a confined ceiling area by his coworkers.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the coroner. 

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