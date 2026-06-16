Construction worker dies at new Denver Broncos training facility site

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office is investigating after a construction worker died at the site of the Denver Broncos training facility.

Arapahoe County deputies were called to the construction site around 8:20 p.m. Monday night after receiving a report of a medical emergency. The team confirmed the death on X, stating a construction worker was discovered unresponsive and inside a confined ceiling area by his coworkers.

CBS

South Metro Fire Rescue said they had to use tools to reach the construction worker, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death remains under investigation.

Construction began at the site at 13409 East Broncos Parkway in August 2024 after the team decided to upgrade its training facility. The new facility will replace the 30-year-old building and expand the existing campus, and is planned to be completed ahead of the 2026 NFL season.