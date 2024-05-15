Construction work begins to make intersection in Colorado more ADA accessible

Construction crews in Castle Rock are working to make a popular intersection more pedestrian-friendly. Crews tell CBS Colorado they have identified an issue at the intersection of Wolfensberger Road and Park Street.

Public Works Project Manager in the Town of Castle Rock Ross Stanley met with CBS Colorado Traffic Reporter Brian Sherrod to break down this project. Stanley says the light pole at the intersection is in the way of the Americans with Disabilities Act access point. Crews are working to relocate the pole. The northbound turn lane will be closed temporarily on Park Street to fix this issue.

Stanley tells CBS Colorado crews will be removing the sidewalk and will widen the roads to improve access for pedestrians. Stanley says about 290 drivers turn left onto Wolfensberger Road from Park Street daily.

Stanley tells CBS Colorado construction working hours run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Castle Rock, so drivers should be patient while they get this issue resolved.

"Anytime there's construction, there's going to be an impact to local traffic," Stanley said. "We understand that, so our goal is to minimize that. We have public outreach signs to let you know when it's going on and what's going on. Lanes will be open in all directions at all times and access to local businesses will remain open."

This project is expected to cost $812,000. The funds comes from their Town's Transportation Capital Fund, which comprises of revenue from sales tax, motor vehicle taxes, new development impact fees and taxes on construction materials.

The project is expected to be completed by late July, early August. To see updates, visit CRgov.com/roadwork.