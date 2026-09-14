Construction causing lane closures in downtown Denver this week

On Monday, crews began paving and milling on some major streets in downtown Denver.

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says crews will begin on Broadway between 13th and 16th Avenues. The project aims to create a smoother ride between the Civic Center area and 16th Avenue. That work is expected to last through Wednesday.

Crews will then move on to Lincoln Street on Thursday between E. Colfax Avenue and 20th Avenue. DOTI plans to complete that work by Wednesday, Sept. 23.

CBS

They say the paving work will require lane closures, but crews will work to keep two travel lanes open between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. They encouraged drivers to consider alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.

Work on Alameda Avenue will also begin on Monday between Dahlia Street and Monaco Street. Crews will keep one lane open in each direction, but DOTI said travelers in the area may also want to take a detour to avoid it. That project is expected to be completed next month.