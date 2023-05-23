Watch CBS News
Construction disrupts commute for some RTD passengers

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

RTD has closed some lines and is detouring others due to construction at the I-25 Broadway Station. Many riders were stuck at light rail stations on Tuesday morning because of that construction. 

Some passengers were confused because they didn't know about the delays or detours. 

RTD advises all passengers to sign up for alerts about disruptions to service and to check the website for schedule changes. 

According to the website: RTD is undergoing an extended project to perform maintenance and repairs along the Southeast Rail Line, south of Broadway Station to Lincoln Station. Changes to schedules, stops and frequencies are expected over the course of this project.

LINK: RTD Schedules

First published on May 23, 2023 / 12:43 PM

