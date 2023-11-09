Construction company owner sentenced in Breckenridge deadly trench collapse

A judge sentenced the owner of a construction company to 90 days in jail, probation and community service on Thursday in connection with a deadly trench collapse. Peter Dillon pleaded guilty in August to manslaughter in connection with the November 2021 collapse in Breckenridge.

Marlon Diaz, 22, died when a trench collapsed while he and other crew members installed a sewer line.

According to a May 2002 citation, Dillon told OSHA his company did not have a written safety and health program and that he never conducted inspections.