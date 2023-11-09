Watch CBS News
Local News

Construction company owner sentenced in Breckenridge deadly trench collapse

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Construction company owner sentenced in Breckenridge deadly trench collapse
Construction company owner sentenced in Breckenridge deadly trench collapse 00:23

A judge sentenced the owner of a construction company to 90 days in jail, probation and community service on Thursday in connection with a deadly trench collapse. Peter Dillon pleaded guilty in August to manslaughter in connection with the November 2021 collapse in Breckenridge. 

BRECK-TRENCH-COLLAPSE-12VO.transfer_frame_115.jpeg
CBS

Marlon Diaz, 22, died when a trench collapsed while he and other crew members installed a sewer line. 

peter-dillon-mug.jpg
  Peter Dillon Summit County

According to a May 2002 citation, Dillon told OSHA his company did not have a written safety and health program and that he never conducted inspections.   

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 12:02 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.