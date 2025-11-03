Conservatives poised to maintain control of Aurora City Council as voters head to polls

Voters in Colorado's third-largest city will decide Tuesday who will fill five open seats on the Aurora City Council. The outcome could solidify the council's conservative majority amid ongoing debates over crime, homelessness and housing.

The council, which has shifted from progressive control to a more conservative stance in recent years, includes 10 members plus the mayor. With five seats up for grabs, including two at-large positions, CBS Colorado political analysts say the outcome could determine the city's policy direction for years to come.

"The conservative constituencies have been very successful," said Democratic analyst Mike Dino. "And in this election, it looks like they've got the upper hand again."

Twelve candidates are running in the municipal election, which comes as Aurora continues to come under scrutiny with public safety concerns and housing challenges. Analysts say those issues have shaped voter priorities and helped conservative council members gain ground.

"You've got to admire what they did in terms of getting control of the stolen vehicle problem and the gang problem that Aurora had," said Republican analyst Dick Wadhams. "That kind of action resonates with voters."

Robert Lewis, father of shooting victim Kilyn Lewis, addresses the Aurora City Council during their weekly council meeting in the Aurora Municipal Center on Oct. 14, 2024. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Wadhams also credited Mayor Mike Coffman, a Republican, for defending the city when President Donald Trump publicly exaggerated Aurora's gang activity.

"When President Trump exaggerated the gang problem, Coffman stood up for the city and said, 'Yes, we have a problem, but it's not taken over our city,'" Wadhams said. "I think that helped voters have a lot of confidence as well."

Despite Aurora's location in two Democratic-leaning counties -- Adams and Arapahoe -- conservative candidates have gained traction in recent elections. Analysts say that trend may continue, especially with low voter turnout expected in this off-year cycle.

"It's hard to anticipate there'll be a lot of changes," Dino said. "One of the more liberal council members didn't even run for re-election, and that doesn't help the other side of the spectrum."

Wadhams added that progressive groups that once helped secure a majority on the council appear to be less engaged this time around.

"I really do think it's significant that the left-leaning groups that were so involved in Aurora a few years ago got a majority ... and now they're basically ignoring this election," he said.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.